Global Lab Bioanalysis Automation Market 2017-2021 - Increasing use of automation in healthcare industry

The "Global Lab Bioanalysis Automation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lab bioanalysis automation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the period 2017-2021 .

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lab bioanalysis automation market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of laboratory automation products and software programs used in bioanalysis. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing focus on personalized medicine. As there is a shift in the mindset of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients toward a model of preventive healthcare from prescriptive healthcare, development of personalized medicine is becoming increasingly important as it will contribute to the exploration of new therapies for individuals with genetic anomalies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing use of automation in healthcare industry. In various industry and government-funded studies, chief executive officers (CEO) of hospital and healthcare systems cite overall cost reduction and efficiency as one of their top two financial priorities. With the healthcare industry continually looking at cost-cutting and improvements in efficiency and throughput, automation of manual tasks can be an important part of the strategy for performance improvement.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Inability of small-scale and medium-scale laboratories to fully adopt automation solutions. Medium and small-scale laboratories handle less sample volume per day and are mostly set up to address specific applications. These laboratories suffer from cramped budgets, lesser number of staff, and inefficient planning procedures. Therefore, these labs never take automation as a priority and hence, display consistent inability to shift to fully automated lab solutions. Lack of floor space is also an issue and automating every process would cramp up the space required for researchers and other key equipment.

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Aurora Biomed

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioTek Instruments

Eppendorf

Hamilton Company

Hudson Robotics

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Trading

Universal Robots



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



