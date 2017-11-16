Global Lab Bioanalysis Automation Market 2017-2021 - Increasing use of automation in healthcare industry

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lab Bioanalysis Automation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global lab bioanalysis automation market to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the period 2017-2021 .
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lab bioanalysis automation market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from retail sales of laboratory automation products and software programs used in bioanalysis. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing focus on personalized medicine. As there is a shift in the mindset of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients toward a model of preventive healthcare from prescriptive healthcare, development of personalized medicine is becoming increasingly important as it will contribute to the exploration of new therapies for individuals with genetic anomalies.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing use of automation in healthcare industry. In various industry and government-funded studies, chief executive officers (CEO) of hospital and healthcare systems cite overall cost reduction and efficiency as one of their top two financial priorities. With the healthcare industry continually looking at cost-cutting and improvements in efficiency and throughput, automation of manual tasks can be an important part of the strategy for performance improvement.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Inability of small-scale and medium-scale laboratories to fully adopt automation solutions. Medium and small-scale laboratories handle less sample volume per day and are mostly set up to address specific applications. These laboratories suffer from cramped budgets, lesser number of staff, and inefficient planning procedures. Therefore, these labs never take automation as a priority and hence, display consistent inability to shift to fully automated lab solutions. Lack of floor space is also an issue and automating every process would cramp up the space required for researchers and other key equipment.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
- Aurora Biomed
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioTek Instruments
- Eppendorf
- Hamilton Company
- Hudson Robotics
- PerkinElmer
- QIAGEN
- Shimadzu
- Siemens Healthineers
- Synchron Lab Automation
- Tecan Trading
- Universal Robots
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bwlp26/global_lab
