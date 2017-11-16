

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated in October after remaining stable in the previous two months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in September.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices fell notably by 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent at the start of the fourth quarter.



