DGAP-Media / 2017-11-16 / 12:43 *Press Release* Munich, November 16th, 2017 *Smartphone with no limits* Gigaset presents new smartphone models GS370 and GS370 plus with 5.7" 18:9 HD+ panorama display and powerful dual-camera technology *With the smartphone models GS370 and GS370 plus, Gigsaset has another highlight to present at the end of the year. These models impress with cutting-edge features, such as the 5.7" 18:9 HD+ IPS panorama display and latest dual-camera technology. The devices' exterior design has also been enhanced and now combines an aluminum housing with 2.5D glass for the first time, further improving the haptics and weight.* *5.7" 18:9 panorama display* The new GS370 models' panorama display in particular sets standards. A 5.7" HD+ IPS panorama display in 18:9 super-wide-screen format has been integrated into a housing for 5.2" screens. A total of 83% of the smartphone's front comprises an active display, enhancing not only the visual experience, but also the legibility of various types of content. The display's resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels presents apps, games, photos and videos in pin-sharp quality. Thanks to IPS technology, content is not only shown with sharp crispness, but can also be seen perfectly from any angle. So that scratches or fingerprints do not impair the display's brilliant colors, the devices come with especially resistant 2.5D antismudge glass. As a result, smudges left from fingerprints are reduced and dirt has less opportunity to adhere to the display. One visual highlight is the display's rounded edges, which contributes to the 2.5D glass not only looking good, but also feeling good. *High-end aluminum design* In its GS370 models, Gigaset sets store by a high-quality premium look created by the seamless blending of the panorama display's 2.5D glass with the aluminum rear. The colors Jet Black (GS370 and GS370 plus) and Brilliant Blue (GS370 plus) are available for selection. Use of aluminum reduces the devices' weight and thickness further as well as improves thermal conductivity. The new models weigh in at just 145 grams with dimensions of 152 x 72 x 8.2 millimeters. *Latest camera technology* The main camera of the new GS370 models consists of a dual-camera module that combines a 13-megapixel camera with PDA focus function, f/2.0 aperture, 5 piece-lens and an 8-megapixel 120 wide-angle camera. This powerful combination means blur-free photos with outstanding colors are easy to take. Helping here in particular is the static focus of the wide-angle camera. The front camera has a resolution of 5 (GS370) or 8 (GS370 plus) megapixels. *Limitless creativity* A powerful camera is one of the key features of every smartphone. But not only the photo itself has to be a success: Optional effects and filters are crucial to creating the perfect snapshot that can be shared right away on Instagram or other social media channels. That is why the GS370 models offer a large range of artistic effects. The integrated multieffect software enables photos to be shot in sepia or monochrome. The bokeh setting allows fuzziness to be integrated into photos and defined areas outside the image focus to deliberately appear blurred. This allows depth to be artistically added to images. Picture-in-picture mode, where the main and front camera are used simultaneously with the two pictures combined into one photo, permits users to take a selfie in front of the hotel at the same time as a view of the sea as a memento of their vacation. No less important are the beauty and panorama modes, which provide popular effects already familiar from the GS170 and GS270 models. *Action cam feeling with 1080p resolution* The GS370 models permit high-definition videos to be taken at any time in 1080p resolution at 30 FPS, making every recording lusher, more detailed and livelier. This is particularly interesting for action-packed recordings, since even quick and unsteady movements can be captured fluidly and with reduced jitter. And, of course, effects are a must here as well. Thanks to slow-motion mode, scenes appearing mundane at first glance can be experienced completely differently and replayed later in top quality on a TV or the smartphone. *High performance with style* Inner values are what count - and that also goes for the GS370 models. The 1.5-GHz octa-core processor ensures smooth operation. It and the 3 or 4 (GS370 plus) gigabyte RAM mean multitasking and concurrent use of multiple apps is no problem. Fast downloads and fluid streaming is ensured by 4G LTE Category 6. The 3,000 mAh battery has the staying power to guarantee long-lasting enjoyment of the smartphone. The integrated fast-charge technology recharges the battery with 5V/2A within a short time, while full charging takes around two hours. Also on board: USB 2.0 with On-The-Go technology. It allows USB devices such as keyboards or hard disks to be connected directly along with their power supply. *Android 8 is coming* "We know how important the issue of the operating system is for our customers, who often express a bit of uncertainty about this when they come to buy a product. We aim to ensure clarity," says Raphael Dörr, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at Gigaset AG. "The new GS370 models are currently shipped with Android 7.0 (Nougat); however, an update to Android 8 (Oreo) is planned for Q2 2018. As a result, we ensure our customers have a future-proof device they can use for as long as possible." *Permanent dual SIM and microSD* The GS370 models have three card slots. That means two SIM cards and a microSD memory card with up to 128 GB can be used at the same time. As a result, the GS370 models are not only ideal companions in countries with high roaming charges and practical devices for anyone wishing to use just one smartphone for both work and private life, they also offer a low-cost means of expanding storage space. *Interactive from Bluetooth to VoWiFi* The GS370 models support high-speed 4G LTE CAT6 connection with Bluetooth 4.0 LE, WLAN with 2.4 and 5 GHz, VoLTE and VoWiFi as well as a raft of other fast, forward-looking wireless standards. VoLTE and VoWiFi in particular offer users future potential. For example, VoWiFi allows all WLAN networks to be used to transmit voice calls in top quality. VoLTE, on the other hand, offers ultimate voice quality on the move. The advantage of both connection standards is the significantly faster connection setup[1]. *Multi-Fingerprint* The enhanced fingerprint sensor is a winning feature not just because of its especially fast response time but also due to its versatility. It can be used to unlock the smartphone and at the same time acts as a multifunctional key, supporting up to five fingerprints for different applications, from photo applications to browser scrolling through to answering calls. *Availability and price* The models Gigaset GS370 and Gigaset 370 plus in the colors Jet Black (GS370 and GS370 plus) and Brilliant Blue (GS370 plus) are now on sale in the Gigaset online shop and will be available from specialty retailers and online sources as of November at the price of EUR279.00 and EUR299.00 respectively. Two variations of a protective case can also be purchased from the Gigaset online shop as a practical accessory for the devices . *Key features of the Gigaset GS370 and GS370 plus* *Models* *Gigaset GS370* *Gigaset GS370 plus* *Processor* MTK 6750T octa core with 1.5 GHz *Memory* 3 GB + 32 GB 4 GB + 64 GB ( Up to 128 GB ( Up to 128 GB additionally via microSD additionally via card (total 144 GB) microSD card (total 160 GB) *Dimensions* 152 x 72 x 8.2 mm *Weight* approx. 145 grams *Display* 5.7" 18:9 HD+ IPS display with 2.5D glass *Cameras* *Main camera:* 13-MP *Main camera:* 13-MP dual-cam with high-speed dual-cam with auto focus and 8-MP 120 high-speed auto focus wide-angle camera with and 8-MP 120 wide-angle static focus camera with static *Front camera: *5 MP focus *Front camera: *8 MP *Network* 4G LTE Cat-6, VoLTE, VoWiFi *Operating Android 7.0 Nougat ( Update to Android 8 Oreo system* planned in Q2 2018 *Battery* 3,000 mAh with 5V/2A fast-charging and USB 2.0 OTG *Connections* GPS/AGPS, WLAN 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, BT 4.1 *Sensors* Fingerprint, speed, proximity, brightness, gyroscope, magnetometer *Gigaset AG*, Munich, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones. The premium supplier is likewise the leader worldwide with around 1,000 employees and sales activities in around 70 countries. Under the name Gigaset pro, the company continues to develop and market innovative business telephony solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. In the smart home arena, cloud-based security solutions are developed and marketed under the name Gigaset elements. The company also operates in the field of mobile devices, with a focus on smartphones. Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004). Follow us on: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn Visit our homepage: http://www.gigaset.com [1] If supported by the network provider and mobile phone contract. 