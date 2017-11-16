Meet the Experts: Mölnlycke 2017 Stop Pressure Ulcer Day Webinars

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke, a world-leading medical solutions company, is presenting two expert webinars on pressure ulcer prevention. The free-of-charge broadcasts are in support of the 16 November annual global Stop Pressure Ulcer Day (SPUD) and are available to all viewers who register. Registration gains access to the live broadcast, plus free on-demand viewing after the live event.

As a world leader in providing products and solutions that support pressure ulcer prevention, Mölnlycke presents webinars that will give viewers an expert insight into pressure ulcer prevention best practice:

Real-World Evidence: Proven Results in Pressure Injury Prevention, is scheduled for 16 November 2017 - broadcast twice the same day, at 12pm and 15pm EST (US). Viewers can register and tune in live or watch the webinar on-demand. Register here.

During the webinar Dr William Padula will discuss the results of a recently published observational cohort that examined hospital-level data for 1.03 million patients in 38 academic medical centres: Effectiveness and Value of Prophylactic 5-Layer Foam Sacral Dressings to Prevent Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries in Acute Care Hospitals: An Observational Cohort Study.

Viewers can also watch the pre-emptive 15 November 2017 global SPUD webinar featuring Professor Amit Gefen - recipient of the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel's 2017 Experienced Investigator Award - who explored the science behind the question, 'Are all five-layer dressings equal in their effectiveness in preventing pressure ulcers?'

Professor Gefen was joined by Australia's Professor Nick Santamaria - co-author of multiple published studies on pressure ulcer prevention - who examined what the evidence says about the effectiveness of dressings in pressure ulcer prevention. This webinar is also free. Register here.

Customer education, best-practice sharing and a true customer-at-heart focus are top priorities at Mölnlycke. The company is proud to support Stop Pressure Ulcer Day, an event dedicated to reducing the health-related, economic and social burden of pressure ulcers.

About Stop Pressure Ulcer Day

Stop Pressure Ulcer Day is a global annual event run by the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, in which industry, healthcare professionals, thepublic and media come together to help raise awareness of pressure ulcers.

About Pressure Ulcers

Learn about pressure ulcers: National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel.

