

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Futures market is gaining traction and Wall Street might be opening higher on Thursday. Shrugging of a week phase, Asian and European markets are back on a positive note. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are climbing. The economic scenario is rich with several announcements and a slew of fed speeches. Labor Department's Jobless claims is expected to decline, while Fed's Industrial Production index is projected for a slight growth.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 60 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 25.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed firmly in negative on Wednesday. The Dow ended the day down by 138.19 points or 0.6 percent at 23,271.28. the Nasdaq dropped 31.66 points to 6,706.21 and the S&P 500 fell 14.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,563.62.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 236K while it was 239K in the previous week.



Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.0, down from 27.9 in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was 15 bcf.



Two -year FRN Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET and 10-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed's Industrial Production Index for October will be published at 9.15 am ET. The economists are looking for production change consensus of 0.5 percent, slight growth from 0.3 percent in the last month.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 67, compared to 68 a month ago.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will give keynote address at Cato Institute's 35th Annual Monetary Conference: The Future of Monetary Policy, in Washington at 9.10 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to participate in moderated Q&A at 'CFA Society Houston' in Houston, with audience and media Q&A at 1.10 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard to deliver keynote remarks at FinTech Risks and Opportunities: An Interdisciplinary Approach at University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 3.45 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.459 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $0.8 billion.



In the corporate sector, Stage Stores Inc. reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of $17.7 Mln or $0.64 per share compared to $15.6 Mln or $0.58 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter increased to $357.24 million from $317.14 million in the prior year.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.1 percent to close at 3,399.25. Hong Kong's Hang's Hang Seng index finished up 212.73 points or 0.74 percent at 29,064.42.



Japanese shares rose sharply to snap a six-day losing streak as a weakening yen helped offset weak overnight cues from Wall Street. The Nikkei average climbed 322.80 points or 1.47 percent to 22,351.12, while the broader Topix index closed 1 percent higher at 1,761.71. Japan Steel Works, Chugai Pharma, Shiseido, Nippon Paper Industries and Nippon Sheet Glass were among the top gainers.



Australian shares erased early losses to end modestly higher after Santos said it rejected an unsolicited, 'inadequate' August offer from U.S. investment vehicle Harbour Energy. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 9.30 points or 0.16 percent to 5,943.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 11.20 points or 0.19 percent at 6,023.50.



European shares are trading up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 33.53 points or 0.63 percent, the German DAX is gaining 61.61 points or 0.47 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding0.65 points or 0.01 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 43.07 points or 0.47 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.60 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX