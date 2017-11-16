

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An opinion poll conducted after five women accused Roy Moore of making sexual advances towards them shows a dramatic turn against him in the run-up to the Alabama Senate Special election.



According to the results of a poll from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Moore was trailing Democrat candidate Doug Jones by 12 percentage points.



Jones leads Moore 51 percent to 39 percent in the survey, which was taken on November 12 and November 13. This is a sharp turn around from the results of an NRSC poll in early October, which gave him 16 points' lead.



A separate poll last week saw Jones leading by 4 points.



The NRSC withdrew its support for Moore after the Washington Post published the first allegations against him last week. Four women had accused the Republican Senate candidate of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers.



The group's chairman, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said the 70-year old former state Supreme Court chief justice should be expelled from the Senate if he wins the election, which is scheduled for December 12.



On Monday, a fresh allegation of sexual assault surfaced against him. Beverly Young Nelson said Moore tried to rape her after offering a ride home from her job as a waitress when she was 16.



Moore denied the allegations, and his attorney said there are holes in the story. He called for handwriting analysis of a signature purportedly put by Moore on a yearbook Nelson claims he presented to her in 1977.



Moore has been leading until the sex scandal surfaced, and with barely a month for the election, the tide is clearly turning in favor of the Democrat candidate in what is typically considered a safe Republican seat, reports say.



