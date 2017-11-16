Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Pressure from Large Vendors are Forcing Small Players into Mergers or Acquisitions

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global flexible plastic packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing market consolidation. The fragmented nature of the market and high competitive pressure from large vendors are forcing the small players to combine with the large ones through mergers or acquisitions. This is encouraged by the large players as they can expand their market presence and enter new markets. Mergers and acquisitions help small players adopt new technologies from the large players to survive in the competitive market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing global plastic film market. The global plastic film market is anticipated to grow 5%-6% during the forecast period. The food segment is expected to show a higher demand for flexible plastic films. Flexible plastics films can be used as stretch films and shrink films to be used in wrapping processed food items, meat, and vegetables. There are certain properties of plastic films which improve the shelf life of food items. In addition, the plastic film can reduce the overall transportation and warehouse cost in comparison with other types of packaging.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in polymer prices. The global polymer industry is facing a reduction in polymer prices since the past few years. Low energy and feedstock cost are the major reasons for the declining polymer prices. In addition, the reducing crude oil prices will also reflect on the polymer price since polymers are the byproducts of crude oils.

Key vendors

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Global

Huhtamaki

Other prominent vendors

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris

Mondi

ProAmpac

DuPont

Innovia Films

Reynolds Group

Sealed Air

Sonoco



