Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Pressure from Large Vendors are Forcing Small Players into Mergers or Acquisitions

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global flexible plastic packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing market consolidation. The fragmented nature of the market and high competitive pressure from large vendors are forcing the small players to combine with the large ones through mergers or acquisitions. This is encouraged by the large players as they can expand their market presence and enter new markets. Mergers and acquisitions help small players adopt new technologies from the large players to survive in the competitive market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing global plastic film market. The global plastic film market is anticipated to grow 5%-6% during the forecast period. The food segment is expected to show a higher demand for flexible plastic films. Flexible plastics films can be used as stretch films and shrink films to be used in wrapping processed food items, meat, and vegetables. There are certain properties of plastic films which improve the shelf life of food items. In addition, the plastic film can reduce the overall transportation and warehouse cost in comparison with other types of packaging.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in polymer prices. The global polymer industry is facing a reduction in polymer prices since the past few years. Low energy and feedstock cost are the major reasons for the declining polymer prices. In addition, the reducing crude oil prices will also reflect on the polymer price since polymers are the byproducts of crude oils.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Bemis Company
- Berry Global
- Huhtamaki
Other prominent vendors
- Clondalkin Group Holdings BV
- Constantia Flexibles
- Coveris
- Mondi
- ProAmpac
- DuPont
- Innovia Films
- Reynolds Group
- Sealed Air
- Sonoco
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnd8pc/global_flexible
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716