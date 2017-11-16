The increasing complexity and size of real estate transactions is putting more emphasis on the need for due diligence in M&A activity, finds new research from Drooms, the leading provider of virtual data rooms in Europe. Three quarters (73%) of real estate professionals said that the focus on due diligence would grow still further in the year ahead, driven by factors such as increasing deal costs (cited by 75% of respondents).

Respondents believe that many factors are in danger of being overlooked or underestimated in real estate purchases. These include tax issues relating to cross border transactions (mentioned by 50% of respondents), how a structure of a deal will impact an ultimate exit (46%), legacy liabilities from prior owners' legal and regulatory violations (35%). Building on this, respondents report that there are a number of document types that are difficult to access when performing due diligence during a real estate transaction. This has led some investors to compromise on the quality of their due diligence in the rush to complete deals quickly. Over half (51%) of investment professionals said that they somewhat agreed or strongly agreed that this was the case.

Jan Hoffmeister, Co-Founder of Drooms, said: "Investment professionals need to understand the broader context of a property deal, such as whether the area housing a property is likely to see an influx of businesses or tenants in the future, what potential environmental factors may have an impact and whether new infrastructure is planned for the area. Our research serves to build a picture of complexity in real estate transactions that is increasingly difficult to manage using non-specific cloud services."

When asked which technological development will bring the biggest benefits to real estate due diligence in the next decade, two thirds (68%) of real estate professionals said it would be automated document analysis software. The second highest response was for smart data rooms (56%), using technology such as machine learning to reduce manual processes in due diligence.

Drooms recently launched the Drooms NXG Findings Manager following customer demand for technology that can speed up the due diligence process in real estate transactions. Drooms partnered with real estate dealmakers to build a unique set of predefined categories relevant to conducting transactions.

For the report click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005740/en/

Contacts:

Drooms

Leonora Staines

l.staines@drooms.com