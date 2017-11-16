

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $237 million, or $0.78 per share. This was up from $193 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $9.32 billion. This was up from $8.95 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $237 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $9.32 Bln vs. $8.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.89 - $1.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14.2 - $14.5 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $41.0 - $41.3 Bln



