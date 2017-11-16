

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $229.5 million, or $2.02 per share. This was lower than $239.2 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.92 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $229.5 Mln. vs. $239.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.1% -EPS (Q2): $2.02 vs. $2.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $7.90



