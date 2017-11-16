

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) said Thursday that it has proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK) for $225 per share, consisting of $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in Emerson shares. The total enterprise value of the transaction is about $29 billion.



The offer price represents a 30% premium to Rockwell's undisturbed 90-day volume weighted average share price as of October 30, 2017, the day before prior acquisition proposals became public.



Emerson noted that the portion of the consideration to be paid in Emerson stock would result in Rockwell shareholders owning about 22% of the combined company, allowing them to participate in the significant value creation from synergies generated by a combination.



Emerson estimates the total capitalized value of synergies to be in excess of $6 billion, which equates to over $1.3 billion or $10 per share of additional value to Rockwell shareholders through their continuing ownership. Including the value of synergies, Rockwell shareholders would receive $235 per share in total value, representing aggregate value creation of 36% compared to Rockwell's undisturbed 90-day volume weighted average share price as of October 30.



Emerson expects the transaction would be accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow in year one. Estimated synergies and enhanced operating efficiencies would result in an operating margin of approximately 20% as well as double-digit EPS growth.



Emerson noted that it would expand its current Board from 10 to 13 directors, with three directors nominated from the current Rockwell Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX