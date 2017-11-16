

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $310 million, or $0.77 per share. This was up from $273 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.23 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $310 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



