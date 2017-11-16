sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2017 | 13:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Block Energy Plc - Change of ISIN Number

PR Newswire
London, November 16

16 November 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

CHANGE OF ISIN NUMBER

Further to the announcement of yesterday, 15 November 2017, having approved the resolution for the share consolidation, the Company confirms that its new ISIN number is GB00BF3TBT48

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact:

Block Energy plc
Paul Haywood Executive Director
Tel: 020 3053 3631
Paul @blockenergy.co.uk
Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel +44 020 7469 0930
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

© 2017 PR Newswire