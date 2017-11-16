Block Energy Plc - Change of ISIN Number

PR Newswire
London, November 16
16 November 2017
Block Energy plc
("Block Energy" or the "Company")
CHANGE OF ISIN NUMBER
Further to the announcement of yesterday, 15 November 2017, having approved the resolution for the share consolidation, the Company confirms that its new ISIN number is GB00BF3TBT48
The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information contact:
|Block Energy plc
Paul Haywood Executive Director
Tel: 020 3053 3631
Paul @blockenergy.co.uk
|Peterhouse Corporate Finance
|Tel +44 020 7469 0930
|Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl