

WASHINGTON - While reporting its third-quarter financial results today, electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.



For fiscal 2018, Best Buy raised its enterprise revenue growth outlook to a range of 4.0 percent to 4.8 percent from its previous outlook of about 4.0 percent. The company also raised its adjusted operating income growth outlook to a range of 7.0 percent to 9.5 percent from its previous outlook of 4.0 percent to 9.0 percent.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects Enterprise revenue of $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion, enterprise comparable sales growth of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent, and adjusted earnings of $1.89 to $1.99 per share.



