

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) reaffirmed its full year 2017 guidance as well as its previously provided full year 2018 outlook considerations. The Company, led by President and CEO James Quincey, will meet with investors and analysts today.



The company also reiterated its long-term targets of mid single-digit organic revenue growth (non-GAAP) and high single-digit comparable currency neutral EPS growth (non-GAAP). The company is now targeting comparable currency neutral operating income growth (non-GAAP) of 6 to 8 percent. In addition, the company is introducing a new long-term target of 95 to 100 percent for adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio.



The company has set a target for comparable currency neutral operating margin (non-GAAP) of at least 35 percent by 2020. The company also provided a near-term expectation for 2018 capital expenditures of $1.9 billion and a long-term expectation for capital expenditures of 4.5 to 5 percent of net revenues.



