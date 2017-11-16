Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline 2017-2022 - $20 Billion Market Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

"Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical parameters related to emergence and growth of CDK inhibitors in cancer therapy. As per report findings, CDK inhibitors have emerged as new growth frontier for the organizations involved in the research, development, licensing and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies. There are 2 CDK inhibitors commercially available in the market for the treatment of cancer and more than 45 CDK inhibitors are in various phases of clinical pipeline.

The Cyclin Dependent Kinase (CDK) Inhibitors have recently emerged as one of the most promising therapeutics in the cancer pharmaceuticals segment. The progress in the scientific and technical knowledge of how the cell cycle works, pathways involved in normal and tumorous cells and the role of cyclin in tumor cell formation (Tumorigenesis) has led to an excellent boost in the research and development of special molecules or inhibitors which can prevent tumorigenic processes in effected cells.

Cyclin Dependent Kinase (CDK) Inhibitors are considered as promising and immensely effective targeted therapy of the future as it aims at targeting the tumor cell formation at its root level, before it can progress to affect other healthy cells of the body. In addition, it has opened up multiple opportunities and avenues for the life sciences industry to work upon due to the vast diversity and variations seen in the CDK pathways and their specific role and response in various types of tumors, thus suggesting the need of different types of inhibitors for different cancer therapies.

Currently, Pfizer's Ibrance is the only successfully market drug that has shown impressive growth in within two years of its introduction into the cancer therapy segment. Ibrance or Palbociclib first received an accelerated approval in February 2015, becoming the first CDKs inhibitor to receive approval for breast cancer therapy. In just two years Ibrance has shown excellent growth with time which is sure to make Ibrance the dominant CDKs inhibitor in the breast cancer therapy segment.

The recent advances in the discovery of newer cyclin pathways and their inhibitors have opened up new avenues in the CDKs therapy market. Multiple companies are now currently working on various therapeutics that have shown some kind of novel response in stopping or inhibiting the cell cycle. While it is obvious that Pfizer's Ibrance is currently the most effective drug in breast cancer tumor management, it is expected that Eli Lilly and Novartis are currently working on much better therapeutic having higher overall efficacy than the Ibrance.

A strong clinical pipeline presents an encouraging scenario regarding the future of a particular therapeutic like the CDK inhibitor. The intense research and development in the CDK inhibitor segment has led to many of these newly discovered compounds showing excellent results in various phase of the clinical trials. While very few CDKs have come out of the clinical pipeline and showed excellent commercial success, many of the inhibitors are anticipated to be a blockbuster drug once they come out of the clinical pipeline.

With the advancement in science and further knowledge about the technical know-how of the cyclin dependent kinase and cell cycle, the ability and potential of CDKs inhibitor as cancer therapeutic is bound to improve. Previous success of approved CDKs inhibitors like Ibrance has shown the immense market potential of the CDKs inhibitor market which largely remains untapped, especially in the developing countries which are bound to show an increased demand for effective cancer therapeutic like the CDKs in the future.

"Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2022" report highlights:

Selectivity & Working Mechanism of a Cancer CDKs Inhibitor

Recent Advances in the CDKs Related Cancer Therapy

Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight: 45 Drugs in Pipeline

Market Opportunity Assessment: More Than US$ 20 Billion (2022)

(2022) Price Analysis of Cancer CDKs Inhibitors:

Sales Analysis of Available Drugs: More Than US$ 2 Billion (2017)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibitors -An Introduction to a Promising Cancer Therapeutic

1.1 History of Discoveries Leading to Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibitor Drug

1.2 An Insight into Cell Cycle, Cyclin & the Role of CDKs

1.3 Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibitors for Cancer - An Overview



2. Cyclin Dependent Kinase Pathway as Targets for Cancer Therapy

2.1 CDK Pathway & Cell Cycle Checkpoints

2.2 Role of Cyclin Dependent Kinases in Carcinogenesis

2.3 Cyclin Dependent Kinases Associated With Various Cancers



3. Selectivity & Working Mechanism of a Cancer CDKs Inhibitor



4. Types of CDK Inhibitors

4.1 ATP Competitive CDK Inhibitors

4.2 ATP Non Competitive Inhibitors

4.3 Allosteric Inhibitors



5. Recent Advances in the CDKs Related Cancer Therapy

5.1 CDK 4/6 in Breast Cancer

5.2 Role of CDKs in Hematological Malignancies



6. CDK Inhibitors as Combinational Cancer Therapeutic



7. Current Market Scenario of Cancer CDKs inhibitors

7.1 Commercial Aspects of CDKs Inhibitor

7.2 Key Market Players in the Cancer CDKs Inhibitor Market

7.3 Global Cancer CDK-Inhibitors Pipeline Overview



8. Marketed Cancer CDK Inhibitors Clinical Insight

8.1 Palbociclib (Ibrance)

8.2 Ribociclib (Kisqali)



9. Price Analysis of Cancer CDKs Inhibitors

9.1 Commercially Available CDK Inhibitors Price Analysis

9.1.1 Cost of Approved Cancer CDKs Inhibitor

9.1.2 Average Cost of CDKs Inhibitors Currently Under Research

9.2 Comparison of Cancer CDKs inhibitor to other Cancer Drugs & Therapies



10. Driving Factors of the Cancer CDKs Inhibitors Market

10.1 Accelerated Approval of Previously Introduced CDKs Inhibitor for Breast Cancer- Ibrance

10.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

10.3 Presence of a Robust Clinical Pipeline

10.4 Advancement in Research & Development

10.5 High Unmet Medical Needs



11. CDK Inhibitors Market Challenges

11.1 High Cost Factor Associated with Cancer CDKs Inhibitor

11.2 Scientific & Technical Limitations

11.3 Side Effects & unreliable Efficacy

11.4 Competition from other Cancer Therapeutic Segments

11.5 Slow FDA Approvals

11.6 Commercial Challenges



12. Anticipation Regarding the Future of CDKs Inhibitor Cancer Therapy Market



13. Global Cancer CDK Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

13.1 Preclinical

13.2 Phase-I

13.3 Phase-I/II

13.4 Phase-II

13.5 Phase-III

13.6 Preregistration



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Amgen

14.2 Anygen

14.3 Astex

14.4 Bayer Pharmaceuticals

14.5 BioCAD

14.6 Cyclacel

14.7 Eli - Lilly

14.8 G1 Therapeutics

14.9 Nerviano Medical Science

14.10 Merck

14.11 Pfizer

14.12 Piramal Life

14.13 Syros Pharmaceuticals

14.14 Sanofi-Aventis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kbp5sd/global_cancer_cdk





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716