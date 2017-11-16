

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) said that the New Drug Application for Aripiprazole Lauroxil NanoCrystal Dispersion or ALNCD, a novel, investigational product designed for initiation onto ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has issued a target action date for the ALNCD NDA of June 30, 2018 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA.



If approved, administration of ALNCD in conjunction with a single oral dose of 30 mg aripiprazole will replace the need for three weeks of concomitant oral aripiprazole with the first dose of ARISTADA. The ALNCD investigational product is designed for initiation onto any dose or duration of ARISTADA (441 mg, 662 mg or 882 mg monthly, 882 mg once every six weeks, and 1064 mg once every two months).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX