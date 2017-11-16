

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) said it has initiated submission of a rolling New Drug Application or NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Patisiran.



Patisiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin or TTR, for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis. The company noted that the rolling submission allows completed portions of an NDA to be reviewed by the FDA on an ongoing basis.



Alnylam has submitted the non-clinical and chemistry, manufacturing and controls components and expects to submit the final clinical data component by the end of the year.



In addition, the company has requested a priority review of the application which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process. Patisiran previously received Fast Track Designation from the FDA.



'The initiation of the NDA filing marks an exciting moment in Alnylam's 15-year journey - the company's first NDA, and the first-ever application for regulatory approval of an RNAi therapeutic. With the recent APOLLO Phase 3 study results, we believe that patisiran is poised to potentially become an important option for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis, a rapidly progressive, debilitating and often fatal disease,' said Eric Green, Vice President and General Manager of the TTR program.



Alnylam said that in alliance with Sanofi Genzyme, it plans to submit a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency around year end. Sanofi Genzyme is currently preparing for regulatory filings for patisiran in Japan, Brazil and other countries, to begin in the first half of 2018.



Pending regulatory approvals, Alnylam will commercialize patisiran in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe, with Sanofi Genzyme commercializing the product in the rest of the world.



