

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Thursday, having lost ground this week amid expectations that global supplies will outpace demand.



The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. shale output will continue to surge in the coming years.



More recently, U.S. oil stockpiles rose sharply last week as domestic producers added a significant number of rigs.



WTI light sweet oil was down 7 cents at $55.29 a barrel. Prices have slipped from 2-year highs near $58 over the past few sessions.



In addition to jobless claims data, the Fed's Industrial Production Index for October will be published at 9.15 am ET.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 67, compared to 68 a month ago.



