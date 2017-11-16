Canadian Open-Loop Prepaid Market 2017: Total Market Size is CAD$3.6 Billion, an Increase of 17.4% Over the Previous Year

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Canadian Open-Loop Prepaid Market: 2016" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Working with the CPPO and Canadian issuers, the author created the taxonomy shown in the exhibit below for measuring the Canadian open-loop prepaid market. This benchmark identifies opportunities, according to the latest research, The Canadian Open-Loop Prepaid Market: 2016.

This taxonomy formed the basis of the survey that we sent to issuers and program managers. Three categories define the market more broadly than in the U.S. benchmark, both because the Canadian market is different and smaller than the U.S. market and to facilitate confidential reporting. Since this is just the second year of benchmarking the Canadian market, the taxonomy may evolve as new categories become active and new information is made available from one year to the next.



Highlights of the Research Include:

The author was asked by the Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization (CPPO) to benchmark the size of the Canadian open-loop prepaid market for 2016.

They undertook a survey of program managers and issuers to identify the size of the market and what active segments exist.

The Canadian open-loop prepaid market has nine active segments out of a possible 17. This suggests that there is room for future growth in the market.

The total market size is CAD$3.6 billion in dollars loaded onto open-loop prepaid cards, an increase of 17.4% over the prior year.

in dollars loaded onto open-loop prepaid cards, an increase of 17.4% over the prior year. There is room for additional growth in prepaid debit cards categories and types or segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Methodology: Measuring the Market While Maintaining Confidentiality

4 The Size of the Canadian Open-Loop Prepaid Market



5 General Purpose Reloadable Cards



6 The Open-Loop Gift Cards and Mall Gift Cards



7 Additional Segments Active in Canadian Commercial Prepaid Market



8 Conclusions: The Canadian Market Has Room for Growth and New Segments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/68fbgg/the_canadian





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716