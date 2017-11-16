In recognition of their 15th year in business Research and Markets today announced an educational partnership with UNICEF.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005771/en/

UNICEF Work in Action (Photo: Business Wire)

World poverty could be cut in half if all children completed high school according to a policy paper by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS). However, there are approximately 264 million children and youth out of school.

Over 27 million children are currently out of school in conflict zones. In times of crisis education offers these children hope and the possibility of a future.

The partnership announced today will see Research and Markets work with UNICEF in 2018 to provide educational supplies to thousands of children in the immediate aftermath of a disaster; with the goal of restarting learning within 72 hours.

Announcing the partnership, Ross Glover, CEO of Research and Markets said: "We are delighted to be celebrating 15 years of providing business intelligence to the world's leading corporations. It's an honour for us to be able to recognise this milestone by joining forces with UNICEF again and it's fitting that this partnership is based around education."

"Children in crisis are most vulnerable, they crave normality. Working with UNICEF we will provide educational supplies that will enable them to restart classes shortly after a disaster, offering them a chance to focus on learning."

UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said, "We are very grateful for the continued support of Research and Markets. Education is a fundamental human right. Every girl and boy, everywhere, is entitled to attend school and learn.

With the support of Research and Markets UNICEF can continue to reach the most vulnerable children in the most challenging situations around the world, from early learning opportunities that lay the groundwork for success in school, all the way through secondary school."

More details can be found on the Research and Markets website.

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading market research store.

With more than 1.5 million research resources, we deliver the largest collection of business information products on the market. We offer the most in-depth market analysis across a multitude of industries. Our products provide clients with an unrivalled understanding of their chosen market. No matter how specialist your field, we have the insights and market data to help you make efficient and effective decisions.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere. For more information about UNICEF and its work visit: http://www.unicef.org

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005771/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900