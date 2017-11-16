Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2017) - Intelife Income Trust announced earlier today the appointment of Liahona Capital Inc., an Ontario-based Exempt Market Dealer, as an authorized distribution agent effective November 15th, 2017.

"We've grown quite quickly and are fortunate to have the right people, in the right place at the right time," said Intelife President, Marcin Drozdz. "From the front office to the executive team, we are excited about the experience and support the Liahona team offers."

Intelife was established to invest in predictable Recurring Monthly Revenue ("RMR") accounts in the Security & Smart Home Automation industry.

The Smart Home and Automation industry is growing at a tremendous pace as people look to simplify their lives. Revenues in the space are expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2017-2022) of 24.0 % in Canada. [1] Canadian household penetration rate is at 3.7% as of 2017 and is expected to hit 12.1 % by 2022. [2]

"Whether it's for busy parents with children at home, seniors or people with disabilities; technology has made it easier than ever before to secure your home, manage energy consumption and keep an eye on those you love," Drozdz said. "As with smartphones, customers always want the latest and greatest, but rarely want to pay upfront. Our model allows customers to get the Security & Smart Home or Business Automation services they want based on a monthly payment they can afford."

Liahona is an established exempt market dealer that represents a select few private issuers and is actively pursuing growth in the private equity space.

"We are delighted to add this exciting new product to our portfolio of offerings," Aaron Rumley, Liahona CEO said. "Our partnership with Intelife brings new opportunities for our clients to further diversify their investments."

"Intelife's Recurring Monthly Revenue model and long-term nature of the contracts offers attractive returns to investors," Rumley added. "This is a strong offering and one we feel will attract a wide variety of interest."

Intelife Income Trust is available to investors by way of Offering Memorandum through Liahona Capital Inc. For further information, contact Liahona Capital Inc. at info@liahona.ca or visit their website: www.liahona.ca.

For further information on Intelife, please contact:

Marcin Drozdz

President & Trustee

Intelife Income Trust

1.866.466.7324

marcin@intelifecapital.com

www.intelifecapital.com

[1] [2] https://www.statista.com/outlook/279/108/smart-home/Canada

Disclaimer: This presentation is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the information herein or reviewed the information contained herein. This presentation is not intended to assist you in making any investment decision regarding the purchase of securities. Rather, the Trust has prepared an Offering Memorandum for delivery to prospective investors that describes certain terms, conditions and risks of the investment and certain rights that you may have. You should review the Offering Memorandum with your professional adviser(s) before making any investment decision. This presentation and the accompanying Offering Memorandum are intended for delivery only to, and participation in the investment is restricted to, investors to whom certain prospectus exemptions apply, as described in the Offering Memorandum.