

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.00. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart declined 42.4% to $1.75 billion from $3.03 billion, a year ago. Net income per common share attributable to Walmart was $0.58 compared to $0.98. Third-quarter operating income declined 6.9% year-over-year to $4.76 billion.



The company's third-quarter GAAP EPS was adjusted for three items. A charge of $0.29 for loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with the company's recently completed debt tender offer, a charge of $0.09 based on discussions with government agencies regarding the possible resolution of the FCPA matter, and a charge of $0.04 based on the decision to exit certain properties in one of the company's international markets.



Third-quarter total revenue was $123.2 billion, an increase of 4.2% from prior year. Excluding currency, total revenue was $122.7 billion, an increase of 3.8%. Analysts expected revenue of $121 billion, for the quarter. Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 2.7%, and comp traffic increased 1.5%. Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 50% from previous year.



Net sales at Walmart International were $29.5 billion, an increase of 4.1%. Excluding currency, net sales were $29.1 billion, an increase of 2.5%. Ten of eleven markets posted positive comp sales, including the company's four largest markets.



For full-year, the company now expects: GAAP EPS of $3.84 to $3.92, and adjusted EPS of $4.38 to $4.46. Previously, the company projected fiscal 2018 GAAP earnings per share in a range of of $4.18 to $4.28, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.30 to $4.40.



