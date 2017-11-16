CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Bitglass, the Next-Gen CASB company, today announced it has been featured in Startup50's Big 50-2017 report, an annual roundup of the year's top tech startups.

Bitglass was named to the Big50-2017 list due to its unique, Next-Gen agentless architecture and continued traction with customers in all verticals. To date, over 250 enterprises worldwide in every major vertical have deployed Bitglass for cloud and mobile data security.

"Demand for cloud access security brokers (CASBs) is growing rapidly and we've seen great success with our innovative suite of products," said Mike Schuricht, VP of Products at Bitglass. "Startup50's recognition is a testament to the company's ability to deliver a wide range of critical capabilities that help mitigate cloud risks."

Startup50 was founded in 2013 to recognize leading technology startups. Startup50's Big50 report highlights companies that have demonstrated success in solving real-world challenges and amassed a following among leaders in their target markets. More than 210 startups vied for recognition in this year's Big50 report.

