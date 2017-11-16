TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - United Consortium Ltd. (OTC PINK: UCSO), an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through its subsidiary Companies by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space, today announced that it will file its initial disclosure document and financial statements with OTC Markets by December 15th, 2017, completing its upgrade to becoming a pink current reporting Company.

UCL Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Gallagher stated, "We're actively working on multiple fronts to create value for our shareholders and grow revenues. Obviously, removing the stop sign and becoming a pink current reporting Company is at the top of the list for us going forward." Gallagher continued, "We have a comprehensive plan to monetize and scale our assets to become cash flow positive in the relative short term. I'll discuss those plans in detail on the call December 14th. Our shareholders will have a better picture of the future prospects of UCL based on our filings prior to the call."

About United Consortium Ltd. (UCL)

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through building its subsidiary Companies; LawyersNetwork.com, Inc. and First Canna Corp. and by identifying and monetizing opportunities in the lawyer marketing and technology space and the emerging legal medical cannabis space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company's website at www.UCLVentures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or United Consortium Ltd. (UCL's) future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in United Consortium Ltd's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets or statement on the Companies websites. United Consortium Ltd. And all of its subsidiary companies undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

For additional information contact:

Scott Gallagher

727-417-7807