Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Jive Communications as a Customer Service Leader for Its Commitment to Delivering Compelling UCaaS Solutions

Jive Communications takes a holistic approach to supporting customer needs while offering compelling solutions bundles with robust functionality and platform agility

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the hosted IP telephony and UCaaS industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Jive Communications (Jive) with the 2017 North American Customer Service Leadership Award for its commitment to delivering compelling UCaaS solutions to businesses through continuous feature enhancements, integrations with third-party software and a superior customer experience. Jive's home-grown UCaaS platform and software-based solutions provide customers with a cost-effective platform that offers robust functionality and flexibility.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/603886/Frost_and_Sullivan___Award_Jive.jpg

Businesses around the world are rapidly moving their communications and information technologies (IT) to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan expects the global hosted IP telephony and UCaaS installed base to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8 percent from 2016 to 2023.

"Providers must improve customer satisfaction and retention by deploying distributed, geographically-redundant architectures that ensure greater service availability and also help improve voice quality. Forward-thinking providers must also place strong focus on the customer experience and enhance their solution implementation and lifecycle management capabilities, including more streamlined sales and provisioning processes, a more holistic and custom-tailored approach to customer technology needs and business objectives, and a broader team effort within the provider organization to ensure successful deployments," said Elka Popova, VP Digital Transformation.

Frost & Sullivan has found that Jive Communications' exceptional attention to the overall customer experience sets it apart from its UCaaS competitors. The company ensures greater customer satisfaction through a robust network architecture, excellent customer lifecycle management, compelling communications and collaboration solutions, and a sustainable business strategy as seen below:

Robust Network Architecture: With services delivered out of 8 data centers in North America and multiple other outside of the continent, Jive ensures there is no single point of failure and significantly minimizes the possibility of disruptive downtime that can impact customer productivity and sales. The distributed architecture allows Jive to handle device registration and storage closer to the customer edge and; thus, realize cost savings, which it passes on to its customers.

With services delivered out of 8 data centers in and multiple other outside of the continent, Jive ensures there is no single point of failure and significantly minimizes the possibility of disruptive downtime that can impact customer productivity and sales. The distributed architecture allows Jive to handle device registration and storage closer to the customer edge and; thus, realize cost savings, which it passes on to its customers. Excellent Customer Lifecycle Management: Jive places a particularly strong emphasis on solution design and customer onboarding. It assigns dedicated project managers to all new accounts, regardless of business size. Jive's entire workforce is trained and encouraged to support customers throughout their service with the provider. All teams within Jive's organization are empowered and cross-trained to address various customer issues quickly and more effectively. Jive prides itself on short hold times for incoming customer calls, which it aims to keep under 15 seconds, with actual hold time on some days down to zero seconds. It also closely monitors social media and service provider review sites to track customer concerns and other feedback.

Jive places a particularly strong emphasis on solution design and customer onboarding. It assigns dedicated project managers to all new accounts, regardless of business size. Jive's entire workforce is trained and encouraged to support customers throughout their service with the provider. All teams within Jive's organization are empowered and cross-trained to address various customer issues quickly and more effectively. Jive prides itself on short hold times for incoming customer calls, which it aims to keep under 15 seconds, with actual hold time on some days down to zero seconds. It also closely monitors social media and service provider review sites to track customer concerns and other feedback. Compelling Business Communications and Collaboration Solutions: Jive delivers superior price/performance value with its competitively priced, all-inclusive feature bundles. This approach simplifies the customer purchase and ownership experiences. All-inclusive bundles allow businesses to gradually expand their feature sets without worrying about cost as they acknowledge the need for different or additional communications and collaboration tools throughout their lifecycle journeys. Jive's cloud architecture, home-grown UCaaS platform, and software-based solutions enable the provider to innovate rapidly and scale cost-effectively.

"Customer expectations of their UCaaS providers are constantly rising. Businesses require exceptional service from the initial consultations, to implementation, to ongoing troubleshooting and service updates/upgrades," said Popova. "Jive's executive management consistently stresses the importance of delivering a stellar customer experience. The provider's exceptional focus on customer service and support is evidenced by its NPS of 68, which significantly exceeds the industry average."

Also significant is the fact that many of Jive's customers have participated in the provider's referral programs, recommending Jive to other businesses. Customers praise Jive's features as well as the professionalism and service excellence dedication of its staff.

Jive's distributed cloud architecture, holistic approach to supporting customer needs and service delivery, compelling solution bundles, and effective business strategy have propelled the company to becoming one of the leading providers in the North American UCaaS market. For its strong overall performance, Jive Communications has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North American Customer Service Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Jive Communications

Jive provides cloud-based phone systems and Unified Communications services. Jive's customers include high-growth businesses and public sector institutions needing a scalable platform that is more flexible and cost-effective than their existing legacy systems. Jive's cloud architecture offers an integrated, seamless experience that provides richer context and creates more efficient connections between co-workers and clients. Jive's cloud delivery model ensures that each organization always has the latest technology, features, and applications-making Jive the last phone system you'll ever need.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com