A First Among Cloud Application Providers, J.D. Power Certifies Intermedia for Excellence in Assisted Technical Support Two Years Running

Award provides independent certification of Intermedia's outstanding support of more than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading cloud business applications provider, has again achieved certification under theJ.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program. This is the second year in a row that Intermedia has been recognized for the "exceptional level of support" it delivers to customers and partners - a first among cloud application providers.

Jointly developed by J.D. Power and Associates (J.D. Power) and the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), this program evaluates overall customer and partner satisfaction and helps technology support organizations increase their efficiency and effectiveness in assisted support. The certification also helps business buyers and resellers identify those companies that have demonstrated exceptional support before selecting which technology providers to purchase from and partner with.

"This rigorous certification process inspects the quality of an organization's 'Assisted Technical Support' on behalf of customers," said Tom Pridham, senior vice president global accounts and general manager strategic services, for TSIA. "By achieving this certification, Intermedia has proven their dedication to excellence in 'Assisted' customer and partner technical support for the second year.Congratulations to the entire Intermedia team on this impressive achievement."

"Congratulations to Intermedia on once again meeting the very high standards of our Certified Assisted Technical Support Program, and demonstrating their commitment to delivering an outstanding customer and partner support experience," said Mark Miller, contact center practice leader at J.D. Power. "This recognition is very challenging to achieve, and symbolizes the differentiated level of support Intermedia provides to current and prospective customers and partners."

Intermedia is currently the only cloud industry leader to receive this prestigious certification two years in a row. To achieve this accomplishment, an organization must attain customer and partner satisfaction scores among the top 20 percent of companies that offer technology support, based on J.D. Power's extensive technology industry benchmark for customer and partner satisfaction research. The organization must also pass a detailed audit of its support policies and procedures. Companies that pass the rigorous standards of the J.D. Power Certified Assisted Technical Support Program certification process demonstrate a highly customer-focused culture that is committed to delivering high quality of service and support to its customers.

"Many companies say they have great support, but these claims can be very hard to quantify or validate," said Jonathan McCormick, COO of Intermedia. "A Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a good metric for companies looking to gauge their own internal improvement, but not for measuring performance versus others in the industry. Some of the greatest, most widely recognized companies have been recognized by J.D. Power. By successfully completing this rigorous certification process, we have become the only cloud application provider to have achieved this tangible, third-party, independent validation from the standard in customer satisfaction, J.D. Power, not once, but twice. We are proud of the level of support we provide, and all that we do to deliver a Worry-Free Experience'."

As Intermedia has scaled in size, its commitment to customer service and support satisfaction has remained steadfast. "While support remains an afterthought for many organizations, we've built this business by delivering both great products, and great customer experiences," continued McCormick. "Throughout every aspect of our company, we stress the importance of being a customer-first organization. From sales to service to support, each team member is focused on doing their part to go above and beyond to serve our more than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners." McCormick concluded, "I couldn't be more proud of Team Intermedia for all of the hard work they continue to put in to keep our customers front and center, with another J.D. Power certification as a tremendous acknowledgment of those efforts."

J.D. Power evaluated Intermedia on its assisted support (including phone, email, chat and online). For the certification, J.D. Power conducted a survey of Intermedia's global customer and partner base to establish an overall satisfaction index score and also conducted on-site audits at Intermedia's facilities. For additional J.D. Power ratings data, please visitwww.jdpower.com/ratings.

About Intermedia

Intermedia offers a broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications, including Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), business email, file backup, sync & share, identity and access management, security, and archiving - all delivered by a single provider with one point of control. Small- and medium-sized businesses want security, scalability, and someone to manage the complexities of business IT for them, and that's just what Intermedia delivers with enterprise-grade security, a 99.999% uptime service level agreement and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 support.

With more than $200 million in annualized revenue, Intermedia serves more than 110,000 business customers and 6,500 active partners, including VARs, MSPs, distributors and telecoms. Its Partner Program enables solution providers to differentiate and increase profitability by selling under their own brand. Intermedia is a leading cloud voice service provider, and the world's largest independent provider of Exchange email in the cloud. For more information, visitIntermedia.netor connect with us on Twitter,Facebook orLinkedIn.

Contacts

Melanie Lombardi

Intermedia

650.285.5857

PR@intermedia.net

John Tews

J.D. Power

248.680.6218

media.relations@jdpa.com

Gwyn Wischmeyer

Sr. Director Marketing

TSIA

858.716.0102

gwyn.wischmeyer@tsia.com

J.D. Power 2017 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA.Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations.For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605189/Intermedia_CATS_Emblem_2017.jpg