Document Scanning, Web Clipper for Firefox and More Added to Notebook Line

Zoho today announced Notebook for Web, along with other major updates across platforms supported by the note taking software, including iOS, Android, and macOS. Now, users can create and view notes and notebooks with a web browser. The update also introduces Smart Cards, which intelligently format content added to Notebook across devices; document scanning; iOS 11 optimizations, including a comprehensive drag and drop implementation for Notebook's iPad Pro app; and a notable Web Clipper for Firefox.

"Notebook started out as a mobile-first app, and users continue to show a preference for mobile devices. But a lot of work still gets done on desktops and laptops, so we're rounding out the Notebook suite with the web app," said Raju Vegesna, Zoho chief evangelist. "We're also advancing Notebook on other fronts like our Smart Cards, which extends the note card concept of Notebook and allows us to create cards that are optimized for a task such as a recipe card. Going forward, users can expect more cards and other features that will keep Notebook fresh and relevant."

New Notebook Features

Notebook for Web: Notebook for Web brings users' notes and notebooks online. Users can create Text, Checklist, Photo, and File Cards. To personalize their account, users can add custom Notebook covers by simply dragging an image from their desktop and dropping it on the desired notebook. Users create Photo and File Cards in Notebook by dragging and dropping from their desktop, as well. Notes can be grouped, moved, and copied to different notebooks. Both notebooks and notes can be locked with a passcode.

Smart Cards: Smart Cards intelligently format content saved to Notebook, presenting distinct, groupable, note cards. They are available in Notebook across devices. This update features Zoho's first three cards: Recipe Card, Video Card, and Link Card.

Recipe Card: When a user saves a recipe from a Zoho supported site, Notebook automatically finds the recipe photo and description, creates a checklist for ingredients, and provides step-by-step cooking instructions all within one neatly organized, searchable, groupable card. Supported sites include: FoodNetwork.com, Allrecipies.com, Food.com, Epicurious.com, RecipeLand.com, Today.com, CDKitchen.com, HungryMonster.com, and more.

Video Card: When a user saves a link from YouTube or Vimeo, Notebook automatically shows a video preview and, when the Video Card is opened, plays it in a distraction-free space.

Link Card: When users save a general link, Notebook pulls the headline or page title, along with the main image, and formats it accordingly.

To see Smart Cards in action, please click here.

Document Scanning: Notebook users can now scan and digitize documents. Users can use their camera to scan documents. If they are using iOS they can upload from the Files app. When users use their device's camera, edge detection helps turn physical documents into PDFs. Notebook can even scan multi-page documents, creating a multi-page PDF.

Deep iOS 11 Drag and Drop Support for iPad Pro: Notebook for iPad Pro now supports drag and drop, giving users new and better ways to customize and organize their notes within Notebook, and move notes and content between Notebook and other apps, as well. For a video demonstration, please click here.

Drag and Drop Examples within Notebook: To change a notebook cover, users can simply drag a photo and hover over a notebook cover. To copy multiple notes to a new notebook, users can drag and then tap other notes to multi-select, then drop them where desired. From within a notebook, users can even drag Photo and Audio Cards into a Text Card to combine notes; or drag photos and audio recordings out of a Text note to create the corresponding card.

Drag and Drop Examples Across Apps: From iPad Pro's Split View or Slide Over, users can clip text, images, and lists from Safari by dragging content and dropping into Notebook. To create reminders, users can drag Checklist Cards or specific checklist items into the iOS Reminders app. With the introduction of the iOS Files app, users can save files onto their iPad Pro, or vice versa, by dragging a file in either direction.

Web Clipper for Firefox: Notebook has made its notable Web Clipper available for Firefox. Users can clip the web, drag and drop photos, save links, and read distraction-free with Clean View. All notes immediately show up in Notebook across devices. The Notebook Web Clipper is also available for Chrome and Safari.

Other Features and Improvements: Notebook has been optimized for iPhone X, including the use of Face ID to unlock notes and notebooks. Notebook's Photo Card has been redesigned for an improved user experience. Mac app users can drag and drop from the address bar into Notebook to create Smart Cards. They can also right click URLs from any browser, or on content anywhere on Mac and an "Add to Notebook" option will appear. The Notebook Web Clippers automatically provide the option to create Smart Cards when a user is on a supported site. Apple Watch OS 4 wearers now have custom controls for Audio Cards, and Photo Cards will autorotate.

Pricing and Availability

Notebook is available worldwide for free on the iOS AppStore, Google Play Store and Mac AppStore. Web Clipper for Firefox is available through Firefox Add-ons. Notebook remains 100% ad-free across devices, without sync or device restrictions, and users can sync data across devices with a Notebook account. The app is optimized and available in multiple languages.

Trademarks mentioned in this release belong to respective companies or websites.

Additional Zoho Resources

Notebook Website: www.zoho.com/notebook

Smart Card Video: https://youtu.be/GFo5lVeU2Jc

Notebook for iPad Pro Video: https://youtu.be/-ME29Ww4E-Y

Zoho News Releases: http://blogs.zoho.com

Zoho Videos: www.youtube.com/zoho

Zoho on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/zoho

Zoho on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/zoho

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business, that is, a single platform with all the applications needed to run a business completely from the cloud. Marketing, sales and customer care apps-like Campaigns, CRM and Desk-enable a business to acquire and retain customers. Productivity and collaboration apps-like the Office Suite, Mail and Docs-empower employees, while Zoho's finance and human resources apps-like Books, People and Recruit-run all business operations.

Zoho One, the flagship offering, includes advanced editions of all the apps under a single value package. But a business can start with even a single app or a smaller bundle. Zoho fiercely respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

More than 30 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. The Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 5,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai and additional offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Singapore, Yokohama, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

