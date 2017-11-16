What you need to know:



This is a kind reminder of the changes in TIP files taking place along with the GCF release 3.5 to be launched on November 20, 2017.



TIP messages in files will follow new TIP 3.5 protocol version. Protocol specifications are available on Nasdaq GCF page and Future release page.



Impact:



A new message, BasicDataTradableSupplementary (BDu) will be added to basic data TIP-files.



In end-of-day TIP-files ("close2-files") we will also include Indicativecloseprice (ICp) and Settlement price (p) messages where applicable.



Please note that changes in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) functionality may have impact on file-generation times for TIP-End-of-Day files.



Testing:



Release is available in these test systems:



-- GCF TST2 (INET production, Genium INET TEST 1) -- GCF TST3 (MiFID test sources)



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.