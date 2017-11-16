ENGIE's teams have responded to tender calls by the Charente-Maritime Department, and will offer to cover a 530 square meter roof of secondary school Pierre Mendès-France in la Rochelle using HeliaSol technology.

The structure of the roof will require no reinforcements nor alterations thanks to Heliatek's innovative HeliaSol technology, with the secondary school being able to produce 23.8 MWh of electricity per year, the equivalent to five local households. The electricity will be directly used by the school to fulfil 15-20% of its power needs.

ENGIE has held a stake in Heliatek, the ...

