With over 220,000 solar modules installed on 110 hectares of land, the project is expected to be switched on by the end of 2018.A turnkey EPC agreement has been inked by ET Energy, the global solar project development arm of Chinese PV company ET Solar, alongside its partner Northwest Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of (NWEPDI) China Power Engineering Consulting Group, and local solar PV developer UiTM Solar Power Sdn. Bhd. to build a 61 MWp utility solar power plant in Malaysia.ET Energy will work with NWEPDI to provide one-stop engineering, ...

