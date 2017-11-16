New Beta test features a powerful 4K video conferencing system based on the AndroidTM Operating System

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, is releasing a new video conferencing solution for beta testing by the Grandstream Beta Club. Grandstream will be accepting applications for the beta test of this upcoming new product from November 16th to November 30th. To apply please go to betaclub.grandstream.com.

For this new beta test, the Grandstream Beta Club is looking for dedicated beta testers with extensive, hands-on experience deploying and managing video conferencing systems. A limited number of test units are available and testers are selected based on demonstrated experience in video conferencing hardware and software.

Grandstream will be releasing a new addition to its video conferencing solutions, adding a smaller profile system packed with state-of-the-art features. The new video conferencing hardware works with many third-party SIP-based cloud conferencing services and runs on the AndroidTM operating system, allowing users to use popular applications such as Skype and Google Hangouts. The upcoming video conferencing system features a sleek design, high quality audio and video and a wide array of productivity features. Some of the features include:

Advanced 16 Megapixel CMOS sensor with ePTZ and a wide-angle lens with 90 degree field of view

Supports up to 4K Ultra HD video resolution with dual-stream, HEVC (H.265) and H.264 video codecs

4-microphone array with beam-forming and Grandstream's unique Noise-Shield technology

Wide variety of audio codecs including Opus and G.722/G.722.1/G.722.1c wide-band voice codec

Integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as Miracast for content sharing

Included Bluetooth/IR based remote control with multi-touch touchpad

Auxiliary ports include 2 HDMI outputs, 1 HDMI input, 2 USB ports and an SD card slot

30 units of the video conferencing system will be available to selected Beta Club members by Dec. 1st, 2017. Interested testers must submit an application via betaclub.grandstream.com to be considered for participation.

Program Availability Pricing

Each product beta test released through the Grandstream Beta Club will have a limited number of beta test units available. Application to the Grandstream Beta Club is open to anyone and is FREE. Selection of participants will be determined by Grandstream based on applicant qualification. The cost to participate in a beta test will be $1 to cover handling, however the product model and shipping will be free of charge for each active beta tester. There is no charge to applicants who are not selected for a Beta test.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Grandstream was recently named the 2016 Global Enterprise IP Endpoint Company of the Year by world-renowned market research firm, Frost Sullivan. Click here to learn more.

*Android is a Registered Trademark of Google, Inc.

