Germany reclaims top overall "nation brand" ranking

Canada maintains #1 status in People, Governance and Immigration/Investment categories

US slides to sixth place only country showing overall decline in 2017

Canada's global brand remains among the top 4 in the world, tying Japan for fourth place with a strong showing in the latest Anholt-GfK Nation Brands IndexSM (NBISM) study.

Germany retakes the top ranking from the US, which fell to sixth place from first. France climbs to second, with the UK holding onto third place.

Canada remains number one in the world for the second consecutive year in three of six categories measured in the study People, Governance, and Immigration/Investment.

The data shows:

People worldwide say they would want Canadians as close friends; they also feel they would be welcome when visiting the country and would willingly hire a well-qualified person from Canada.

Canada is seen as having a competent and honest government one that has a high respect for citizens' rights and fair treatment. Canada is also highly rated in other aspects of the Governance category, such as behavior in the areas of international peace and security, as well as environmental protection and world poverty reduction.

Canada is thought to have a high quality of life and equal opportunity that strengthens its ability to attract talent and investment capital.

In the other 3 categories, Canada's rankings slipped slightly from 2016 to 2017. In Exports, Canada fell from 5th to 7th. Its Culture ranking dropped from 10th to 12th; and in Tourism, it fell one spot, from 8th to 9th

US loses ground in global perception of its Governance

Of the 50 countries measured in the study, only the USA saw its overall NBI score drop this year. However, it still ranks among the top five nations for three of NBI's six categories: namely, Culture (where the USA is ranked second), Exports (also second), and Immigration-Investment (fifth). But it fell from 19th place to 23rd for Governance, a notably poor score for one of the world's leading countries.

"The USA's fall in the 'Governance' suggests that we are witnessing a 'Trump effect', following President Trump's focused political message of 'America First'," said Professor Simon Anholt, who created the NBI study in 2005.

Vadim Volos, GfK's Senior Vice President of Social Strategic Research, said, "Nations are able to influence global perception of their national brand by promoting positive aspects that drive up areas such as inbound tourism and investment. Our Nations Brand Index allows our clients to understand where and why their nation stands in terms of their current image, momentum and potential. And this in turn, shows them where they need to focus, to build an increasingly stronger nation brand."

About the study

GfK conducted 20,185 interviews online in 20 panel countries with adults aged 18 or over. Data are weighted to reflect key demographic characteristics including age, gender and education of the 2017 online population in that country. Additionally, race/ethnicity has been used for sample balancing in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, and Brazil. Fieldwork was conducted from 7 to 25 July 2017.

The 50 nationsmeasured by the survey are as follows, listed by region:

North America: Canada, the U.S.

Western Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Northern Ireland, Norway*, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK

Central/Eastern Europe: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine*

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China1, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

Middle East/Africa: Botswana*,Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates.

1Chinese respondents are asked to rank all nations except their own.

*This indicates nations newly added into the NBISM in 2017. Also, three nations (Cuba, Iran, and Kazakhstan) were measured in 2016 but not in 2017.

About Simon Anholt

Simon Anholt is recognized as the world's leading authority on national image and identity. Professor Anholt was Vice-Chair of the UK Government's Public Diplomacy Board, and works as an independent policy advisor to the Heads of State and Heads of Government of more than 50 other countries. Anholt developed the concept of the Nation Brands IndexSM and the City Brands IndexSM in 2005.

