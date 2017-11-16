EnterpriseDB Accelerates Digital Transformation with Release of the EDB Postgres Platform 10

New open source-based platform version supports more complex digital applications with increased performance, greater flexibility and new parallel computing capabilities

BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EnterpriseDB/span> (EDB'), the database platform company for digital business, todayannounced the general availability of the EDB Postgres' Platform 10. The newest version of the EDB Postgres Platform drives modern digital transformation initiatives with new technology for high-speed, complex applications that enterprises need for greater operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and global competitiveness.

"Digital business relies on the capabilities of EDB Postgres for integrating data and accelerating processing across more complex environments that are now driven by agile development frameworks and DevOps methodologies," said Marc Linster, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, EDB. "With the EDB Postgres Platform 10, enterprises have the flexibility and control they need to configure data architectures for integration, performance and reliability to power the complex high-speed workloads that are transforming business."

EDB has been recognized for five consecutive years in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, which this year included just 11 vendors, a 65% decline from the 31 vendors included in the 2015 report. EDB maintains that this staying power is the result of providing organizations with an open source alternative that rivals traditional vendor offerings in features and performance yet provides greater cost savings and deployment flexibility on-premises and in cloud environments.

The EDB Postgres Platform is an integrated open source-based database management platform that features all of the components for integrating and managing structured and unstructured data in a single platform. The platform also features robust and integrated tools developed by EDB using best-in-class technology for building and maintaining a modern, highly available Postgres architecture. These tool suites include:

Management Tool Suite:

The EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager, a powerful management tool that gives DBAs broad controls to manage, monitor and tune large numbers of Postgres deployments from a single, easy-to-use graphical user interface.

The EDB Postgres Backup and Recovery tool, which implements retention policies and point-in-time recovery requirements for large-scale Postgres deployments.

The EDB Postgres Failover Manager, which monitors the members of a Postgres cluster for health and performance and if needed, can promote a standby to master to ensure high availability.

Integration Tool Suite:

The EDB Postgres Replication Server, a dynamic and strategic replication platform with single- and multi-master capabilities that provides geographic load balancing, simplifies real-time migration, and enables heterogeneous data integration.

EDB Postgres Data Adapters, a collection of extensions that integrate Postgres databases with disparate database solutions, including MongoDB, MySQL and Hadoop, and speed processing with other Postgres databases.

The New EDB Postgres Platform 10

The EDB Postgres Platform 10 incorporates the latest features and capabilities introduced in the recently released PostgreSQL 10, as well as a host of additional enhancements in the database and tools. EDB is a major contributor to the open source PostgreSQL project and devoted tens of thousands of developer hours to building some of the most important advances in PostgreSQL 10, the largest release in recent years. These advances included improved parallel query and enhanced partitioning features.

The key new features and capabilities in the EDB Postgres Platform 10 include:

EDB Postgres Advanced Server Database:

Performance

Parallel Query Support: A number of enhancements have been made to dramatically increase the amount of parallelism in the query processor including parallel index scans, parallel bitmap heap scans, parallel merge joins, parallel sub-plans and extended language support for parallel queries in general.

WAL Tuning: EDB has created a feature for DBAs to customize the size of their WAL (write ahead log) segments to enhance performance and manageability.

Pre-warm: Upon server startup the pre-warm feature returns the in-memory cache to its last known state ensuring hot data is preloaded into memory. This ensures optimal performance without having to wait for the cache to be repopulated.

Security

Auditing: Fine grained auditing capabilities give DBAs greater ability to log what happens inside the database, and track activity by user, by statement and by database.

SCRAM Authentication: The new Salted Challenge Response Authentication Mechanism (SCRAM) protocol for managing passwords, implemented with PostgreSQL 10, now means that neither the information stored on the server nor what is exchanged during authentication is sufficient for unauthorized access.

Administrative

Logical Replication: In single-master configurations involving Postgres, DBAs can now control replication by table or by database, in cases selectively replicating individual items and aggregating data spread across multiple servers for queries. This feature can also be used to easily create standbys for near-zero downtime upgrades. While this capability was implemented in PostgreSQL 10, EDB Postgres Replication Server supports multi-master replication and more complex configurations involving Oracle or other database vendor solutions.

Declarative Partitioning: By incorporating this new feature introduced in PostgreSQL 10, the Oracle-compatible partitioning in EDB Postgres now performs much faster and is easier to use. The feature replaces and automates troublesome manual tasks that involved maintaining and updating triggers and rules for creating and managing table partitions. And, with partition controls now part of the database schema, developers no longer must write them into the application.

Clone Schema: With the new EDB Clone Schema extension, DBAs can make a copy of a schema with its database objects and data from a given database, and insert it into another database, or into the same database (with a different schema name). This is particularly useful in speeding the process of backups, restores and other maintenance tasks as well as creating multiple identical databases for training purposes.

Multi-column Statistics: With this feature implemented in PostgreSQL 10, DBAs now have a single command to specify additional statistics that should be gathered to improve query performance when what would otherwise be gathered by default would not have been sufficient to support creation of a high-quality query plan.

EDB Postgres Management Suite:

EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager

Customization : Greater customization features enable DBAs to control the granularity in dashboards views and alerts, and to create customized dashboard views.

Control: More controls enable DBAs to better isolate activity in specific databases and to study it across multiple parameters.

Integration Suite:

EDB Postgres Data Adapters

Performance: EDB developed enhanced capabilities for the EDB Postgres Data Adapters to increase performance in distributed Postgres systems.

EDB Postgres: Pricing, Availability, and Software Downloads

The EDB Postgres Platform 10 is available in two subscriptions that include a choice of database: 1) the EDB Postgres Standard Edition, which includes open source Postgres, and 2) the EDB Postgres Enterprise Edition, which includes the EDB Postgres Advanced Server, an enhanced version of Postgres with enterprise-class performance, security and manageability features and database compatibility for Oracle.

Both subscriptions include an integrated set of supported tools, a powerful DBaaS management console,the EDB Postgres Ark, as well as a full menu of training and professional services offerings. Customers also get full access to the deep capabilities and resources of a Gartner recognized, enterprise-class vendor. Subscriptions further include support, software upgrades, and access to much of the EDB Postgres partner network. The EDB Postgres Platform can be deployed on bare metal; virtually, including container environments; or in a public, private and/or hybrid cloud environment. EDB Postgres is open source- and standards-based, and runs on all major operating systems, including various distributions of Linux and Windows.

To get started with the EDB Postgres Platform 10, download EDB Postgres Advanced Serverhereor contactsales@EDBPostgres.com.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB/span> (EDB'), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visitwww.EnterpriseDB.com.

EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

