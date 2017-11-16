

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $15.71 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $11.51 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $430.80 million. This was up from $374.37 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $15.71 Mln. vs. $11.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $430.80 Mln vs. $374.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.1%



