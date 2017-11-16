

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A small group of House Democrats have signed a resolution to introduce in the House of Representatives five articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of obstruction of justice and other offenses.



The articles of impeachment were authored by Steve Cohen (D-TN), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, and co-sponsored by Rep Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-IL), Rep. Al Green (D-TX), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY).



Cohen admitted at a press conference that their effort stands little chance in the Republican-led House.



'I don't expect the House judiciary committee, which is operated like a branch of the administration, to take up hearings.'



However, he told reporters, 'The time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment.'



White House responded to the move saying time spent calling for impeachment 'would be better spent focusing on tax relief for American families and businesses.'



Here is a summary of the charges leveled against Trump:



Trump violated the constitution by trying to delay and impede an investigation into alleged Russian interference with the American presidential election, including any possible collusion between Russia and Trump.



Trump obstructed justice by trying to conceal information sought by FBI, and firing FBI Director James Comey.



He violated the Constitution's emoluments clause by continuing to frequent and profit from his businesses, and refusing to release his tax returns.



The President undermined the independence of the federal judiciary by calling a U. S. District Court judge a 'so-called judge,' and pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio for criminal contempt of court.



He undermined the freedom of the press by repeatedly calling press organizations 'fake news,' personally attacking members of the press including a tweet that then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly had, 'blood coming out of her whatever,' and a tweet that MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinsk 'was badly bleeding from a face-lift.'



