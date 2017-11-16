Criteo is First Certified LiveRamp IdentityLink Partner in U.K. and France

LiveRamp, an Acxiom company (Nasdaq: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, and Criteo, the commerce marketing technology company, today announced a collaboration between the two companies. Criteo and LiveRamp will work in tandem to integrate LiveRamp IdentityLink into Criteo's Commerce Marketing Ecosystem, a network of tens of thousands of retailers, brands, and publishers that enables collaboration and drives measured performance and profits for retailers and brands.

IdentityLink will enable Criteo to resolve data from offline sources to digital channels in a privacy-friendly manner to power omnichannel campaigns. Under the terms of the agreement, Criteo becomes one of the largest certified LiveRamp IdentityLink partners in the U.S., and the first certified IdentityLink partner in the U.K. and France.

LiveRamp's IdentityLink solution, the largest independent deterministic identity graph, allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of the consumer, deterministically resolving first-, second-, and third-party data from offline and online sources to an anonymous identifier that can then be activated within Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem as part of its clients' commerce marketing initiatives. Connecting data from multiple channels allows marketers to better understand customers and prospects, leading to more relevant interactions with their brands. As a result of this collaboration, shoppers can more easily discover items to purchase that meet their unique needs.

Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem is a network of tens of thousands of retailers, brands, and publishers, centered around integrated marketing technology, built for commerce and powered by machine learning. At the heart of Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem is its machine learning engine which organizes data and applies it to reach and inspire shoppers. Over 12,000 commerce clients comprise Criteo's global, shopper-focused, identity graph. With a massive pool of granular shopper data as a result of analyzing over 1.2B monthly online shoppers and $550B in commerce sales, Criteo combines deep understanding of shopping activity with cross-device information to relevantly and effectively engage shoppers across browsers, devices, and apps.

"Criteo is dedicated to helping retailers and brands maximize their sales and profits while empowering them to connect shoppers to the things they need and love," said Len Ostroff, Vice President of Global Business Partnerships, Criteo. "To this end, Criteo has been building, for the benefit of all participating commerce companies, the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem. The addition of IdentityLink to Criteo's Commerce Marketing Ecosystem supports our own technology, data and scale with a solution that provides an omnichannel view of the consumer for better campaign optimization."

"As the marketing ecosystem continues to standardize around our identity resolution technology, we've seen a massive leap forward in marketers' ability to create relevant experiences for consumers on their technology platforms of choice," said Paul Turner, LiveRamp's Vice President of Platforms. "Criteo's ability to shed light on online shopping adds a great deal of value to the marketing equation we're excited to be working with them, and pleased that this partnership now brings certified IdentityLink partnerships to both the U.K. and France."

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. Our services transform the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. More than 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 17,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $550 billion in annual commerce sales data. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts:

For LiveRamp

Alexis Anderson

619-234-0345

liveramp@havasformula.com

or

Criteo

Kenya Hayes

703-589-7595

k.hayes@criteo.com