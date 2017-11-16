NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Petroteq Energy, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PQE)(OTCQX: PQEFF)(FRANKFURT: MW4A), a Canadian-registered, publicly traded company engaged in the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits.

The publication, titled, "Blockchain to Enable Frictionless Transactions, Transparency to Ease Complexities of Global Oil & Gas Industry," notes that while the mining industry has always been a breeding ground for innovation, back-office procedures haven't kept pace. The introduction of blockchain technology could be a game changer, Petroteq Energy management says.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/blockchain-enable-frictionless-transactions-transparency-ease-complexities-global-oil-gas-industry/

"For a company like https://petrobloq.com/) is specifically designed to meet the supply chain management needs of the oil and gas sector and the unique complexities and challenges of upstream, midstream and downstream industries.

"As Petroteq and First Bitcoin understand, the supply chain must extend beyond the product that a company produces and into ancillary supply chains required to produce its product. Their Petrobloq solution is designed as an intelligent supply chain that learns market conditions and helps the user adapt to market variables -- a feature that stands to benefit a wide variety of sectors."

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq Energy Inc. is a Canadian-registered holding company, publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (PQE) and the OTCQX trading platform (PQEFF). Its offices are located in Toronto, Ontaro, Canada and Los Angeles, California, with its initial plant location in Vernal, Utah. Petroteq is focused on value creation through the development and implementation of proprietary technologies for the environmentally safe extraction of heavy oils from oil sands, oil shale deposits and shallow oil deposits.

For more information about Petroteq Energy Inc. visit: https://petroteq.energy/. For more on Petrobloq visit: https://petrobloq.com/

