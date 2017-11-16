NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems.

The publication, titled, "Innovation Drives Value for Leading Cannabis Biotechs," features the work several biotech companies are pursuing to advance their R&D efforts to develop therapeutic candidates that envelop the potential health benefits of the marijuana plant.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/innovation-drives-value-leading-cannabis-biotechs/

"InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF) ... has several cannabinoid-based drug candidates in its pipeline. The company has also developed a proprietary and groundbreaking technology for the biosynthesis of all 90+ cannabinoids via an innovative process that enables a wide spectrum of drug development activities in-house, from drug manufacture to novel, tissue-specific formulation and all clinical and regulatory work. Though currently valued at only US$81 million, InMed's capabilities position it among the ranks of larger biotechs with important innovations in this industry...

"InMed's innovative approach to bioinformatics and biosynthesis is groundbreaking, and the company has already filed a provisional patent to protect its cannabinoid biosynthetic process. InMed is currently working on scaling up its manufacturing capability, pivoting from the success of its proprietary laboratory-based systems. To assist with its advancing position in the market, InMed engaged as a consultant Ben Paterson, P.E., a professional engineer with extensive experience in the development of purification and manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry (http://nnw.fm/9Bzoh)."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

