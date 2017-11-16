BATON ROUGE, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), provider of ClikiaTV, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today provided an update stating that its recently launched ClikiaTV continues to generate enthusiastic responses from its subscribers.

David Loflin, CLKA's CEO, commented, "We are extremely gratified by the positive feedback from ClikiaTV subscribers, particularly the positive response to the channel lineup. We believe the ClikiaTV channel lineup is exactly on point for the cord-cutters. In fact, as industry report after industry report shows that Americans are almost 'piling-on' the cord-cutting movement, we remain convinced that ClikiaTV is well positioned in the OTT space."

Industry Data Shows ClikiaTV Sits in OTT Industry Sweet Spot- According to a recent study from Digital TV Research, global OTT TV revenues will more than double from $37 billion in 2016 to $83 billion in 2022, driven in large measure by the success of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, such as Netflix and Clikia TV. It is the success of SVOD services like Netflix that propelled SVOD to the top of OTT revenues sources in 2013: by 2022, SVOD is expected to generate $41.2 billion, or approximately 50%, of OTT revenues, compared to $29.0 billion for advertising-supported video on demand (VOD), $8.1 billion for download-to-own and electronic sell-through and $5.2 billion for rental.

About Clikia TV, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service

Clikia TV's 40+ cable television channels are delivered to any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website). Clikia TV competes in the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

