

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) confirmed that it has received a revised unsolicited proposal from Emerson (EMR) to acquire Rockwell Automation. The company said, as it did with prior proposals, the Board will carefully review Emerson's proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and shareowners. The Rockwell Board expects to respond to Emerson's proposal in due course.



On Thursday, Emerson proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Rockwell for $225 per share, consisting of $135 per share in cash and $90 per share in Emerson shares. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $29 billion.



