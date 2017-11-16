Global Vacuum Cleaner Market: Rise in Adoption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cleaning tight corners and hard-to-reach spaces,vacuum cleanersare being used on a large scale in residential as well as commercial spaces. In recent years, vacuum cleaner technology has witnessed some of the important advancements. Manufacturers are focusing on developing next-generation vacuum cleaners that are smart, cordless, and enhance the user experience, making cleaning effortless. Smart vacuum cleaners with filter sensing, floor sensing, and battery sensing technologies are also being developed. Increasing focus on sustainable lifestyle is also driving the demand for energy-efficient vacuum cleaners. Moreover, increasing incidence of asthma and other breathing problems is boosting the demand for vacuum cleaners equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.

In order to withstand competition, manufacturers are focusing on introducing low cost yet technologically advanced vacuum cleaners. Manufacturers are also developing two-in-one smart vacuum cleaners that can be easily converted from floor to handheld vacuum cleaners. The trend of scented filters in vacuum cleaners that dispense pleasant aroma while cleaning is also gaining traction.

The report also provides a detailed profile of some of the leading market players in the global vacuum cleaner market such as AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Techtronic Industries.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34817

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market to Witness Moderate Growth during 2017-2026

According to the latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global vacuum cleaner market is expected to witness moderate growth, registering 4.3% CAGR during 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to reach US$ 29,704.1 million revenue by the end of 2026.

The global vacuum cleaner market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, filter, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type, upright vacuum cleaner is expected to emerge as one of the top-selling products in the global vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period 2017-2026. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into commercial, and household. Among these, the household segment is expected to be the largest user of vacuum cleaner.

By filter, the market is segmented into with bag, and bagless. Bagless vacuum cleaners are likely to be the highly preferred vacuum cleaner in the global vacuum cleaner market. On the basis of sales channel, third party online channel is likely to emerge as one of the biggest sales channels for vacuum cleaner.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ is likely to remain dominant in the global vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Request a Report Customization athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34817

Rise in the Adoption of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Consumers are seeking robotic vacuum cleaners that offer flexibility and save time. Moreover, advancements in technology supporting innovation is resulting in more user-friendly vacuum cleaners. Key market players are developing automated vacuum cleaners that can perform cleaning tasks automatically, without any human assistance. Innovative technologies and features such as voice recognition, and Internet of Things (IoT) are also being integrated into vacuum cleaners. These vacuum cleaners are equipped with sensors that help it to navigate and connect. With the help of a smartphone, users can schedule the cleaning tasks and connect with the vacuum cleaner to perform various cleaning activities. Manufacturers are also focusing on introducing noise-cancellation technology in vacuum cleaners, self-charging feature, and energy-efficient vacuum cleaners. Meanwhile, cordless vacuum cleaner technology is also gaining traction in the market.

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Household Cleaners Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/household-cleaners-market.html

Optical Brighteners Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/optical-brighteners-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/