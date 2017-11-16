Philippines Pesticide Registrations Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pesticide Registration in the Philippines 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This latest report examines the Philippines crop product registration for synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides, and details the current regulatory system under the FPA (Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority), and allied bodies.
The report focuses on the Philippines legal system of agrochemical registrations and bio-pesticide registration and provides a general overview of different types of registrations and requirements and steps for these registrations.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Chapter 1: General Situation of Philippines Agriculture and Crop Protection
1.1 Crop Protection Use in the Philippines
- Industry Overview
- International Suppliers
- Value Chain
- Key Market Pests
- Control of Illegal Pesticides and Counterfeit
Chapter 2: Philippine Legal System of Agrochemical Registrations
2.1 The Legal System of Agrochemical Registrations
2.2 The Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority
2.3 Protection Registration Requirements, and Process and Licenses
- General Overview
- Requirements for Registration
- Steps in Processing an Application
2.4 Licenses
- License to Distribute
- License to Repack
- License to Formulate
2.5 Renewal of Registrations
Chapter 3: Philippine Legal System of Bio-Pesticide Registrations
3.1 The Legal System for Bio-Pesticide Registrations
Chapter 4: H.ANNEX
4.1 FPA Functions and Responsibilities
4.2 Data Requirement for the Registration and Experimental Uses of Pesticide Products
4.4 Schedule of Revised Fees and Charges for Pesticide Product Registration
4.5 Applications and Requirements
4.6 Schedule of Revised Fees and Charges for Accreditation/Licensing of Pesticide Handlers
4.7 Bio-pesticides Registration Process and Requirement
4.8 Bio-Pesticides Registration Process and Requirements - Renewal Application - Organic Bio-Control Agents (OBCA) / Organic Soil Amendments (OSA)
