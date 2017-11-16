Philippines Pesticide Registrations Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pesticide Registration in the Philippines 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This latest report examines the Philippines crop product registration for synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides, and details the current regulatory system under the FPA (Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority), and allied bodies.

The report focuses on the Philippines legal system of agrochemical registrations and bio-pesticide registration and provides a general overview of different types of registrations and requirements and steps for these registrations.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Chapter 1: General Situation of Philippines Agriculture and Crop Protection

1.1 Crop Protection Use in the Philippines

Industry Overview

International Suppliers

Value Chain

Key Market Pests

Control of Illegal Pesticides and Counterfeit

Chapter 2: Philippine Legal System of Agrochemical Registrations

2.1 The Legal System of Agrochemical Registrations

2.2 The Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority

2.3 Protection Registration Requirements, and Process and Licenses



General Overview

Requirements for Registration

Steps in Processing an Application

2.4 Licenses



License to Distribute

License to Repack

License to Formulate

2.5 Renewal of Registrations



Chapter 3: Philippine Legal System of Bio-Pesticide Registrations

3.1 The Legal System for Bio-Pesticide Registrations



Chapter 4: H.ANNEX

4.1 FPA Functions and Responsibilities

4.2 Data Requirement for the Registration and Experimental Uses of Pesticide Products

4.4 Schedule of Revised Fees and Charges for Pesticide Product Registration

4.5 Applications and Requirements

4.6 Schedule of Revised Fees and Charges for Accreditation/Licensing of Pesticide Handlers

4.7 Bio-pesticides Registration Process and Requirement

4.8 Bio-Pesticides Registration Process and Requirements - Renewal Application - Organic Bio-Control Agents (OBCA) / Organic Soil Amendments (OSA)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhn5rz/pesticide





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716