Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.: Meridian Innovations Attended and Provided Public Comment at Quarterly Biomass Research and Development Meeting

Rebranding as Attis Innovations

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Waste" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Meridian Innovations LLC ("Meridian Innovations"), attended the quarterly Biomass Research and Development meeting in Washington, D.C. and provided a formal public comment to the Technical Advisory Committee. Meridian Innovation's focus was on providing an update regarding biomass conversion technology as well as urging the committee to continue its support of government-funded opportunities for biomass feedstock and bio-based product research and development.

The Biomass Research and Development Board is an interagency collaborative comprised of senior decision-makers from federal agencies and the White House and co-chaired by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). On an annual basis, the USDA and DOE are responsible for implementing the Biomass Research and Development Initiative, a collection of grants and funding opportunities with a specific focus on biomass feedstock development, biofuels and biobased product development and biofuels development analysis.

Meridian Innovations presented to the Technical Advisory Committee, a group consisting of volunteers from various corporations, universities and non-profit organizations and tasked with the job of advising the Biomass Research and Development Board on areas of focus for their initiative.

Meridian Innovations specifically reviewed the status of its technology portfolio that looks to capitalize on cost-effectively recovering lignin from biomass at small or large scale to greatly expand the revenue potential for existing biomass processing facilities like pulp & paper mills or cellulosic biorefineries. Meridian Innovations believes that the Technical Advisory Committee will benefit heavily from the understanding that its technology portfolio has the ability to generate between 35% and 100% more revenue per ton of biomass in today's biomass processing facilities.

Furthermore, Meridian Innovations urged the Technical Advisory Committee to continue supporting equitable funding opportunities for all forms of biomass feedstocks as well as the downstream development of bio-based products derived from non-cellulose matter like lignin. This all-inclusive approach will enable funding to be allocated in such a way that enables biomass to be utilized to its full potential and generate untapped sources of revenue to further drive the US bioeconomy.

Meridian Waste also took this opportunity to formally announce the rebranding of Meridian Innovations LLC to Attis Innovations LLC ("Attis Innovations"). Meridian Waste will look to differentiate Attis Innovations from the rest of Meridian Waste's subsidiaries by highlighting its focus on biomass feedstock optimization and the development of bio-based products. In keeping with Meridian Wastes commitment to responsibly identifying and maximizing the economic benefit from the materials it collects for processing and/or disposal, Attis Innovations will add clear focus to implementing sustainable technologies while at the same time creating shareholder financial value.

"Attis Innovations believes heavily in the role of government agencies to provide guidance and funding opportunities for the development of biobased products," stated Jeff Cosman, CEO of Meridian Waste. "We believe the combination of Attis Innovations revolutionary technology portfolio and the support of government advisory entities like the Biomass Research and Development Board will propel the US towards the reduction of fossil fuels and create countless green collar jobs that will support the US bioeconomy."

More information can be found about Attis Innovations at www.attisinnovations.com.

About Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.

Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions to solid waste needs and challenges within the industry and for our customers. Meridian Waste's core business is centered on residential and commercial waste collection and disposal but it also includes a fundamental objective to seek rewarding environmental solutions through innovation. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Missouri and Richmond, Virginia servicing over 113,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll off trucks, the Company operates four transfer stations, one recycling facility and three municipal solid waste landfills. For more information, visit www.MWSinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve certain risks and uncertainties. The actual results or outcomes of Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. may differ materially from those anticipated. Although Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any such assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. can provide no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will prove to be accurate.

In light of the significant uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, such information should not be regarded as a representation by Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. that its objectives or plans will be achieved. Included in these uncertainties and risks are, among other things, fluctuations in operating results, general economic conditions, uncertainty regarding the results of certain legal proceedings and competition. Forward-looking statements consist of statements other than a recitation of historical fact and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "estimate" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Because they are forward-looking, such statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.'s most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. does not undertake an obligation to update publicly any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

