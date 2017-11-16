Oroplata Resources, Inc.: Oroplata Resources Appoints Doug Cole as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Executive Adds Public Company, Financial and Management Expertise

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2017 / Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORRP) (the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a lithium resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Cole as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cole adds public company and management experience and financial expertise, which are required to lead the Company through its next phase of an exploration program and progresses toward development of its primary project.

The Company holds 250+ appropriate and accepted lithium mineral claims, totaling 5,000 acres, called the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada (the "WNB Claim"). Railroad Valley is approximately 112 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Clayton Valley. The project can be accessed by paved highway directly from U.S. Route 6. Railroad Valley is one of Nevada's largest trapped basins and is noted to hold all the necessary commercial and engineering prerequisites for a massive lithium brine deposit. The Company's claims have been evaluated by experts and the BLM and targeted for planned on-site exploration expected to begin in the first half of 2018.

Doug Cole is an established executive with extensive experience worldwide in project due diligence, development, strategic planning, marketing, and project financing. Mr. Cole has been a Partner overseeing all ongoing deal activities with Objective Equity LLC since 2005, a boutique investment bank focused on the high technology, data analytics and the mining sector. Mr. Cole currently serves on the Board of Directors of eWellness Healthcare Corporation (EWLL). Since 1977 Mr. Cole has held various executive roles, including Chairman, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of multiple public corporations. From May 2000 to September 2005, he was also the Director of Lair of the Bear, The University of California Family Camp located in Pinecrest, California. During the period between 1991 and 1996 he was the CEO of HealthSoft and he also founded and operated Great Bear Technology, which acquired Sony Image Soft and Starpress, then went public and eventually sold to Graphix Zone. In 1995 Mr. Cole was honored by NEA, a leading venture capital firm, as CEO of the year. In 1997 Mr. Cole became CEO of NetAmerica until merging in 1999. Since 1982 he has been very active with the University of California, Berkeley mentoring early-stage technology companies. Mr. Cole has extensive experience in global M&A and global distributions. He obtained his BA in Social Sciences from UC Berkeley in 1978.

Oroplata Resources, Inc.

Oroplata Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORRP), through is wholly owned subsidiary LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, long life proved production base to supply the rapidly growing and currently flourishing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devises and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. Lithortech is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

For more information, please visit: http://lithiumore.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

