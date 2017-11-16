SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/17 -- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced a new product line optimized for blockchain processing data centers. BCI-2500 is a high-performance, scalable, low-power, and cost-effective product supporting interconnects from 25 to 400Gbps.

"We're extremely excited to bring our technology to this high-value market," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The blockchain processing market is forecasted to grow at a 61.5% CAGR to $2.3 billion by 2021(1). This is a huge opportunity for us to leverage our existing data center active copper cable silicon technology and quickly expand into this strategic market with products set to go into production in 2018."

Data centers focused on blockchain processing are extremely dedicated to network and computational efficiency. Spectra7's BCI-2500 products enable copper cables up to three times the reach of passive copper cables at dramatically lower power levels than alternative solutions.

Spectra7's BCI-2500 product line is the market's first to address the specific needs of data centers running blockchain applications including Bitcoin mining. Bringing its unique signal processing technology to the critical interconnect layer of the data center, Spectra7 offers the following benefits to Blockchain systems:

-- Breakthrough Low Power - Up to 80% less power consumption than competing solutions. -- High Performance - Scalable server and switch line rates from 25Gbps to 400Gbps. -- Low Cost - Typically 50% the cost of competing solutions.

Spectra7 Blockchain and Data Center Market Highlights:

-- Several blockchain leaders in North America and Asia are currently evaluating Spectra7's BCI-2500 and GaugeChanger Plus™ products for their new data centers. -- The Company received its first prototype orders for GaugeChanger Plus™ in Q3 2017. -- The Company continues to expect data center revenue to ramp up in 2018.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Contacts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

416-565-2805

ir@spectra7.com



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com

www.spectra7.com



