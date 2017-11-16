Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market segmentation study on the packaging industry. The client, a renowned packaging materials supplier, wanted to understand the current market scenario and position their products effectively. The client also wanted to identify strategies to improve their market position by enhancing the marketing and service efficiency.

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "With the rising economic uncertainty, leading packaging materials manufacturers have started adopting market segmentation strategies to improve their supplier performance."

There is a growing demand for product packaging materials due to the recent shift in consumer behavior across the globe. Suppliers in the product packaging materials space are witnessing increasing pressure to deliver promising solutions that satisfy consumers' expectations. Major suppliers are also relying on market segmentation to identify target groups and aggressively market the products to these defined target segments.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the supplier to create a successful marketing campaign and improve their competitiveness and profitability. Also, the client was able to tailor the marketing mix to meet the specific needs of the consumers. Moreover, the packaging materials client was able to improve brand recognition and the profits generated.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify new market segments and evaluate the needs and wants of different market segments

Discover new segments and business opportunities and devise effective ways to position their products

This market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the target segments and catering to the specific needs of the customers

Evaluating their core competencies and creating a strong foothold in the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

