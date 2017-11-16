Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent analytical services study on the healthcare industry. The client, a healthcare service provider, wanted to identify the competitors in the healthcare industry client space. The main objective of the client was to find out ways to improve patient safety, manage risk, and improve the efficiency of clinical trials. Additionally, the client wanted to understand the technological innovations in the pharmaceutical products supply space.

According to the analytical service's experts at Quantzig, "Major organizations in the healthcare industry are trying to reduce their overall operational expenses and identify potential market opportunities by implementing analytical services."

Factors like growing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of costly clinical innovations, and increasing patient awareness are influencing the demand for healthcare services. By leveraging analytical services, prominent players in the healthcare industry can reduce risks by avoiding unnecessary investments on analytical equipment.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to ensure better resource flexibility while compromising on the costs. The client was able to proactively assess the supplier landscape and build a strong relationship with the customers. Additionally, the healthcare client was able to gain real-time information on the patient's health; thus, improving compliance.

This analytical services solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and profile the segments that are likely to use the prescribed drugs

Improve their return on investment

This analytical services solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining profound insights on competitors and their product positioning

Communicating more effectively with patients and monitor outcomes

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

