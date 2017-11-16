

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 11 and export and import prices for October are set for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the euro, it rose against the franc. Against the pound, the currency dropped.



The greenback was worth 113.06 against the yen, 1.1771 against the euro, 1.3202 against the pound and 0.9924 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



