Improved Access to More Consistent Treatments with Latest Indication-Specific Technology

Accelerated adoption of the Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS software resulted in over 1,000 patients treated today, with the number of institutions adopting the technology and patients per site doubling in just the past eight weeks. The treatment plans, generated by this automated software from Brainlab, eliminate bias induced by the treatment time. With past approaches, the time increased almost proportionally with the number of metastases, prompting many sites to revert to whole brain radiation for any patient with more than four metastases. Now all treatments can be executed within the time slot typically assigned for the treatment of a single brain metastasis.

"The incidence of intracranial metastasis has risen and along with it, Brainlab looked for a streamlined software solution where all patients could receive the best possible treatment regardless of the number of metastases," said Stefan Vilsmeier, President and CEO at Brainlab. "With our technology, Brainlab provides clinicians with an indication-specific tool to treat patients consistently and limit whole brain radiation therapy to being the last resort."

Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS uses a dedicated algorithm to generate consistent, volumetrically optimized SRS plans in a matter of minutes. Utilizing a single isocenter, the treatment is delivered efficiently while sparing surrounding normal tissue. Both clinicians and patients benefit from reduced treatment times due to the possibility to treat multiple metastases at one time without repositioning the patient.

"Our primary focus is our patients. It is important to not only analyze the clinical workflow but to also analyze the consistency and time of treatment delivery," commented Wenyin Shi, MD, PhD at Jefferson Brain Tumor Center. "By using Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS, which calculates the plan with a single isocenter, treatment times are significantly reduced thereby improving the patient experience."

"We use Brainlab planning software as it allows us to create highly conformal and consistent treatment plans for multiple brain metastases in less than 20 minutes for cases that used to take us half a day or longer", commented Manuel Todorovic, Head of Clinical Medical Physics at University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE), Germany.

Elements planning software can be used in conjunction with other Brainlab technology to support clinicians in treatment delivery and decision-making. ExacTrac patient positioning and monitoring system ensures submillimetric precision during treatment while Elements Contrast Clearance Analysis utilizes a robust MRI method to provide additional insight into post-treatment tumor characteristics.

Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments.

Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,800 systems installed in over 100 countries.

